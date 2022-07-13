Patients Helping Fund distributes Eid gifts to children

KUWAIT: The Patients Helping Fund Society (PHFS) held several activities in hospitals on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The women activities department held activities at Farwaniya, Jahra, Zain, Salem Al-Ali, Genetics and Razi hospitals, during which gifts were distributed to children. The children clubs department held an activity at Sabah Hospital with entertainment and educational programs, and gifts, corn, popcorn, ice cream and cotton candy were distributed.

At the Chest, Physiotherapy, Psychiatric, Babtain Burns Center and Bahar ophthalmology hospitals, female supervisors of children clubs held a program with contests and entertainment programs, as gifts were distributed. The awareness and guidance department held activities for child patients at Mubarak Hospital. Gifts were distributed by head of the scholars Iman Saad.