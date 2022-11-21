Patients Helping Fund provides wheelchairs

KUWAIT: As part of cooperation between the Patients Helping Fund Society, the social development department and Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah Health City, the society provided wheelchairs for the elderly who frequent Jumana bint Abi Taleb School.

The society holds awareness programs in schools, such as “My school lives up to my health”, as it gives priority to promote health awareness among various groups in Kuwait, in addition to helping patients with nearly KD 9 million annually.

The society participated with Munira Al-Ayyar Health Center in Kaifan on International Diabetes Day on Nov 17, 2022. The society contributed to promoting health awareness by distributing publications including a pamphlet on how to use medicine, nutrition advice, diabetes guide, diet food and how to avoid diabetes complications and other related topics.