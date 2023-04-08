Patriarchy, job opportunities and equal pay

By Atyab Al-Shatti

The issue of gender discrimination in the workplace is not a new phenomenon and is a problem that continues to persist even in modern societies. In Kuwait, women in male-dominated jobs face significant challenges, making it harder for them to earn a living compared to their male counterparts. The discrimination that women face on the basis of their gender is not only unjust, but also perpetuates inequality in the workplace.

One area where this discrimination is particularly evident is in the field of law. Despite the fact that the criminal law does not take into account the gender of the litigator, most clients prefer to hire male lawyers to represent them before the criminal court. This is a clear manifestation of gender bias in the workplace, and it deprives women of equal job opportunities and equal pay.

The discrimination that women face in the legal profession is not limited to criminal law. Women lawyers in Kuwait also face difficulties in other areas, such as family law, where they are often seen as less competent than male lawyers. This stereotype is deeply ingrained in Kuwaiti society, and undermines the efforts of women to break through the glass ceiling and succeed in male-dominated fields.

The issue of gender discrimination in Kuwait is not unique to the legal profession. Women face similar challenges in other male-dominated industries such as engineering and construction. The prevailing attitude in these industries is that women are not suited for the demands of these professions, and this attitude often translates into limited job opportunities for women.

To combat this discrimination, there needs to be a concerted effort to change attitudes and beliefs about gender roles in Kuwaiti society. This change can be achieved through education and awareness campaigns that focus on promoting gender equality and the importance of diversity in the workplace. Additionally, policies need to be put in place to ensure that women have equal job opportunities and receive equal pay for equal work.

Another way to address the issue of gender discrimination is through the active involvement of women in leadership roles. When women hold positions of power, they are better able to advocate for policies that promote gender equality and fight against discrimination. This, in turn, can help to create a more inclusive workplace culture where women are given the same opportunities as men.

In conclusion, the issue of gender discrimination in Kuwait is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Discrimination against women in the workplace not only deprives them of equal job opportunities and equal pay but also perpetuates inequality in society. To combat this discrimination, there needs to be a concerted effort to change attitudes and beliefs about gender roles in Kuwaiti society.

This can be achieved through education and awareness campaigns, as well as policies that promote gender equality in the workplace. By working together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society for everyone.

[email protected]