PCR test in Qatar is optional for GCC , EU countries and residents

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar has announced a set of updates to its COVID-19 Travel and Return Policy.

The policy updates come into effect from Wednesday (March 16) at 7pm Qatar time.

The key policy updates include:

* GCC and EU nationals and residents, who meet the immunity criteria, can use the authorized health information app for COVID-19 from their country and will not need to complete the Ehteraz website pre-travel registration.

* Performing a pre-travel to Qatar PCR test for GCC and EU nationals and residents is optional, unless the country of departure is listed in the Red Health Measures.

* Travellers who do not perform a pre-travel PCR test must have a Rapid Antigen Rest at an authorized medical centre within 24 hours of arrival in Qatar. Travellers with pre-travel PCR test are exempt from a Rapid Antigen Test after arrival.