People explain why they prefer their areas of residence in Kuwait

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s areas are spread across six governorates, but what distinguishes one place from another? As part of our occasional series exploring various areas of the country, Kuwait Times interviewed citizens and residents to learn more about the reason for their preference for the areas they choose to live in.

Yousef Hashemi, a Kuwaiti who lives in Jaber Al-Ahmad, told Kuwait Times that his area, one of the largest areas in the country, has neat streets that people may not find in other areas, adding that in every block one can find a variety of services. “Jaber Al-Ahmad area provides a unique and progressive style of living for all its residents. Its streets are clean and tidy compared to roads that are in dire need of maintenance in other areas, in addition to easy access from the Fifth and Fourth Ring Roads. The area is very suitable for families, as it is almost free of any inconvenience,” he noted.

Eissa Al-Mutoutah, a Kuwaiti who has been living in Salwa for the past 10 years, said he has many good memories of the area. He said the area, located between Mishref and Bayan, is a trendy location among Kuwaitis. Regarding the disadvantages, he said the traffic congestion in the area is disastrous in the morning during school hours. Aya Ashkanani, a citizen who also lives in Salwa, agrees with Mutoutah on the benefits of the location of this area. She said she prefers this area because it is close to Kuwait City, and has all services, from clinics and supermarkets to restaurants. Also, it is close to where her grandparents’ live.

For Kuwaiti Hussain Al-Njadah, Rumathiya is the best area in Kuwait to live in. “We are five minutes away from the seaside and have all services,” he said. “I have been living in this area for 10 years. Unfortunately, the population is rising, which is taking away some of the advantages off the list.” Sami Al-Eidan, who lives in Khalidiya, told Kuwait Times that this area is characterized by the fact that most of its houses are large, as well as the spaciousness of its internal streets. But what affects the area is the presence of Kuwait University, which makes it crowded with cars during official working hours.

Meanwhile, Ali Khader, a Jordanian who lives in Salmiya, affirmed that expats are social and keen on family visits and meeting friends, indicating that residing in faraway areas is tiring for social reasons, in addition to the distance of these areas from the family and workplace. He said Salmiya is the best area for those who seek a dynamic place full of life, as it is a hub for several commercial complexes, restaurants and cafes.

Ahmad Karam, a Lebanese who resides in Maidan Hawally, said: “Salmiya, Maidan Hawally and Hawally are suitable areas for expats and most of us choose these areas due to reasonable rentals and proximity to most areas. My area has great location, as it is a link between Salmiya and Hawally. Also, I have easy access to the Fourth Ring Road and the seaside.” He added: “If I live in a faraway area, how can my daughter drive for more than an hour to go from home to university, work and other places with her friends? It is not easy.”