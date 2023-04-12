People urged to stay home amid forecasted heavy rain

KUWAIT: The public were urged to stay at home and not leave except for dire necessity amid rainy conditions expected between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon, Kuwait Fire Force said. KFF also highlighted the need to maintain the safety of external electrical installations at home to avoid the risk of contact or electrocution and to make sure that there are no obstacles impeding water drainage outlets and to inspect the operation of water pumps in basements.

The authorities added that the power supply should be disconnected in the event of basements being flooded by rainwater. In an earlier notice, nationals and residents were urged to exercise caution due to the forecasted unstable weather, adding they should not hesitate to dial the emergency services 112 hotline if in need of urgent assistance. Kuwait’s Meteorological Department said the three-day showers will begin gradually on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited the Ministry of Interior (MoI) Crisis and Disaster Response Center on Wednesday. His Highness the Prime Minister was briefed on the Ministry’s response to reports and security deployment plan during the country’s expected heavy rain, along with security measures being taken to protect citizens and residents.

During the visit, His Highness the Prime Minister also listened to the officials on measures taken in coordination with concerned state bodies, as well as response to potential security and traffic accidents. His Highness the Prime Minister also visited the Kuwait Fire Force’s headquarters on Wednesday. He was briefed on the force’s preparedness and response to expected heavy rain, along with measures being taken to protect people and properties. He, further, listened to the force’s officials about their plans, in collaboration with other state bodies concerned, to deal with any potential accidents. – KUNA