Perspective of the younger generation on arranged marriages

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: The passage of time, shifts in beliefs and the profound influence of the Internet have empowered individuals to adopt ideologies that resonate with them. These factors have contributed to a generation of individuals with distinct ideas and personalities, setting them apart from their predecessors. For some young people today, these changes have led them to question the relevance of traditional arranged marriages, believing they have become obsolete.

In their view, shaped by the factors mentioned above, it has become imperative to establish a deeper understanding and communication with a potential life partner before committing to a serious and long-term relationship such as marriage. This shift in mindset reflects the growing emphasis on personal choice, compatibility and shared values in the context of relationships. In an interview with Kuwait Times, two youths, Abdullah Hasan and Zainab Dashti, shared their perspectives on arranged marriages from a younger generation’s viewpoint.

“Despite the prevailing collective mindset in Kuwaiti society, the digital revolution and the widespread influence of the Internet have infused a degree of individualism into individuals within our society. Consequently, premarital acquaintance allows individuals to evaluate compatibility across various dimensions, including emotional, intellectual and social aspects. It facilitates the development of a deeper understanding, trust and connection between partners, ultimately leading to stronger and more fulfilling relationships,” Hasan said.

According to Hasan, marriage is no longer solely about starting a family and procreation. People now perceive their spouse as a life companion and a collaborator in various aspects of life, valuing them on both material and emotional levels. Consequently, ensuring harmony in terms of thoughts and emotions has become paramount. “Personally, I do not believe that the concept of traditional arranged marriage holds validity in our current era.

Our society has transcended the confines of limited thinking, customs and traditions passed down from our ancestors who lived in this region. With the presence of the Internet, social media platforms and widespread access to education, individuals today possess greater intellectual depth and understanding, making them distinct and resistant to conforming to a collective mentality,” Dashti said.

In Dashti’s perspective, the decision to marry is a deeply personal one. This viewpoint underscores the evolving values and priorities of today’s youth, who seek a higher level of compatibility and potential that extends beyond the traditional goal of finding a spouse and starting a family.