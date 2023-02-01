Philippines suspends accreditation of recruitment agencies in Kuwait: Report

The Philippine government has suspended the accreditation of foreign recruitment agencies in Kuwait following the brutal killing of Filipina domestic helper Jullebee Ranara, the Manila-based Philstar reported.

Kuwait-based Migrant Workers Office officer-in-charge Catherine Duladul announced new regulations for the process of accreditation, job orders and employment contracts by foreign recruitment agencies were to be enforced effective Jan 29. Only foreign recruitment agencies with a clean record or those without stayers at the welfare home and without request for assistance shall be allowed to submit applications for processing, according to Duladul.

Meanwhile, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Arnel Ignacio noted that he intends to recommend a policy requiring intensive training and preparation for Middle East-bound household service workers. The training should include “preparation for a full understanding of the culture,” Ignacio said, explaining that the differences in Philippine culture and those of the Middle Eastern countries have become common causes of conflict that sometimes lead to rage.