Philippines suspends first-time employment applications to Kuwait

The Philippines Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has emporarily suspended the deployment of first-time applicants for jobs in Kuwait amid the ongoing discussions to ensure the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) following the brutal death of household service worker Jullebee Ranara last month, the Philippines media said.

The decision,effective as of Wednesday Feb 8, only covers contracts of Kuwait-bound first-time OFW domestic workers, especially household service workers, the Manila Bulletin reported quoting DMW Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople.