PM calls for improving peoples’ quality of life

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday addressed Kuwait’s statement at the World Government Summit hosted by Dubai, calling for collective global action to improve peoples’ quality of life. The premier called for a rapid international response and joint efforts by governments to pave the way for improving the quality of life of all nations.

Employment of advanced technological and digital solutions to enhance business environments, social, economic and environmental structures requires governments’ joint vision on drawing up strategic and legislative schemes as well as policies, in addition to utilizing advanced technologies to attain sustainable development, he said.

Kuwait had laid the cornerstone for government knowhow through the launch of the “national center for economic knowledge”, tasked with multiple missions for building a robust and advanced economy in line with Kuwait’s 2035 vision. Moreover, it is seeking to set up and apply the knowledge index for public establishments for measuring the gaps between their performance and outcome, in cooperation with the World Bank, HH the Prime Minister said, expressing pleasure for proposing the index as a Kuwaiti initiative, sharing with other states expertise and potentials for upgrading performance of the governments, their apparatuses and institutions.

Sheikh Sabah greeted Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler, ministers and other figures who were present. He noted the need for deeper examination of governments’ role in the future in the shadow of multiple crises, conflicts and continuous growth of information technology.

Among the major challenges facing governments in the current century are climate change, water scarcity, geopolitical strife, demographic changes, poverty, health crises and economic and financial issues, thus a rapid response is required along with inter-governmental efforts to stem these issues’ repercussions and seek to transform them into promising opportunities that may improve peoples’ quality of life, the Kuwaiti prime minister pointed out in his address to the WGS.

Sheikh Sabah indicated that improving the quality of life is possible through technological empowerment, global economic link-up, expanding the network of sustainable cities and employing clean energy. He called for rationing nations’ wealth to ensure a sound future for the next generations so they may have a stable and secure life.

As for climate change, the premier affirmed that Kuwait has been seeking to implement the Paris accord for climate change at the national level to cut carbon emissions in the 2015-2035 period. Moreover, Kuwait has adopted solutions for employment of renewable energy, replacing fossil fuel with liquefied gas, building and overhauling oil refineries to produce clean fuel, in addition to the state adoption of a strategy designed to attain low carbon emissions until 2050.

Sheikh Sabah has indicated that governments’ roles have been changing with respect of empowerment and capacities’ boosting, rather than operating and administering, amid intensive employment of knowhow and innovation of advanced technologies. He underscored the need for a common vision by governments to bolster and overhaul the business environments, economic, social and environmental structures.

Among the governments’ modern tasks are setting up and updating the knowledge economy, the digital economy, innovative structures, and networks of scientific research centers so they may become capable of facing challenges and meet requirement of the third millennium, in addition to improving the quality of life. Moreover, he indicated that such an approach would warrant dissemination of values of integrity and liberties. – KUNA