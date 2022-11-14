PM hosts Deputy Chief of the National Guard

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of his appointment.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah has expressed his appreciation to the political leadership by assigning him as Vice President of the National Guard. “Joining the National Guard is a priceless honor that is exceptional in line of service for the country and its people,” Sheikh Faisal Al-Sabah said.

He stressed that he is ready to continuously review performance and is ready to change and develop in all fields. “I am happy to join the NG as I hope that I am successful and my colleagues to serve this country with honor,” he added. “I also call upon you to exert more efforts and do more training for the sake of this country as it is important to cooperate and coordinate between different sectors of the NG,” he added.

“The NG remains a prime example of discipline, empowering law and spreading safety as the responsibility of the NG necessitates that we continue to perform our best,” he added. “We will always review our performance and are ready to change, update and develop in all military, technical, security and managerial fields so that the NG performs its assigned tasks perfectly that will always be ready to make sure the security of the nation is preserved,” he added.

“Today, as we continue this honorable career we promise Allah and the political leadership that we will be up to the standards you set upon us as loyal soldiers to our dear nation,” he added.