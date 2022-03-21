PM hosts Saudi energy minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received at Seif Palace the visiting Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud. The meeting was attended by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kuwait Prince Sultan Bin said Bin Khaled Al-Saud. Also present in the meeting were the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Mohammad Abdulatif Al-Fares, Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdul Aziz Al-Dekheel and Deputy Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah. – KUNA