PM: Iraq ‘serious’ in pursuing true partnership with Kuwait

KUWAIT: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed Wednesday his country’s seriousness in pursuing a true partnership with Kuwait; a clear and tangible relationship that benefits both nations. Speaking to KUNA, Sudani said the Kuwait visit reflects deep-rooted and historic ties between the two countries. “We listened and sensed the Kuwaiti leadership’s real desire to further communication, cooperation and coordination across various fields,” Sudani said in reference to his meetings with the country’s top officials.

Sudani was welcomed by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in the presence of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday. The Iraqi delegation later left the country after the one-day official visit.

Sudani arrived in Kuwait on Wednesday after his Monday visit to Jordan, where he met King Abdullah II in Amman. The twin diplomatic trips are Sudani’s first official visits after assuming the premiership. Sudani stressed “Iraq’s keenness to build balanced relations with its neighbors based on mutual respect and preservation of sovereignty”, a statement read.

In early 2022, Iraq paid all its due financial obligations resulting from the former regime of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1991. Baghdad paid $352 billion in total as war reparations over 30 years. Following the end of the three-year war against IS, Kuwait hosted a donation conference for Iraq’s reconstruction efforts. Iraq in recent years has attempted to normalize ties with its Gulf neighbors to attract their investment into the country’s war-ravaged infrastructure. – Agencies