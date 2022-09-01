PM meets Kuwaiti information minister over ties, cooperation

AMMAN: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday met Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, who is visiting the kingdom to head his country’s delegation participating in the 21st Amman International Book Fair. During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Media Affairs, Faisal Shboul, Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan, Aziz Daihani, Khasawneh stressed the “deep-rooted, distinguished and brotherly” Jordanian-Kuwaiti relations in all fields.

The PM also said bilateral relations are a model, thanks to attention paid from King Abdullah II and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Khasawneh referred to the two countries’ shared views on Arab, regional and international issues, especially their “firm, fixed and principled” stance towards centrality of Palestinian cause.

The PM said this position reflects the two countries’ support for the legitimate Palestinian right to establish an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the two-state solution that enjoys international community’s full unanimity to ensure the region’s security and stability.

Hailing the two countries’ existing development cooperation, he said Kuwaiti investments, which ranks top place among Arab investments in Jordan, receives appreciation, adding that the Kingdom welcomes more Kuwaiti investments in many vital sectors. The PM also said that the Kuwaiti students enrolled at Jordanian universities and institutions receive attention and care from the Jordanian government and its people.

For his part, the Kuwaiti minister stressed the “historic” bilateral relations and the keenness to strengthen them to serve common interests. The minister also expressed happiness to take part in 21st Amman International Book Fair and to be its honor guest, which brings together hundreds of publishing houses. In addition, Mutairi stressed media outlets’ positive role in the two countries, which reflect their “fraternal” relations at the official and popular levels. Lauding Jordanian community’s contributions to the process of Kuwait’s development, he commended attention paid to Kuwaiti students enrolled at Jordan’s universities.