PM: New airport to modernize infrastructure

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah said on Sunday the new airport project (T2) is one of the national projects that aims to modernize the country’s infrastructure to serve the New Kuwait 2035 vision. This came in a statement during his visit to the new passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport.

HH the Prime Minister was briefed with a visual presentation that included all information about the project and checked its facilities and timeline. He expressed his pride and appreciation for the Kuwaiti youth participating in this project in cooperation with the company in charge. He also affirmed the government’s interest and keenness to harness all capabilities and facilitate all necessities to complete the project.

HH the Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kandari, Minister of Public Works Amani Bugammaz, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Jassem Al-Ostad and several senior officials. – KUNA