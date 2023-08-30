PM tours Jahra government office, hospital

KUWAIT: The Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited government offices in Al-Jahra Governorate on Wednesday. His Highness visited Al-Jahra Hospital and engaged with patients to listen to their notes and feedback on services offered by the hospital, whose new building was officially inaugurated in 2018 by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Additionally, the prime minister visited Al-Jahra Municipality.

His Highness met with the municipality’s Head of the Department for Engineering Licensing Wegian Al-Shammari to talk about the new Al-Mutlaa area. The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced in July that citizens received “to whom it may concern letters” needed for acquiring building permissions from the municipality. In early July, the authority had announced that 5,361 housing units were ready for electrical connections.

His Highness inquired whether citizens are facing any obstacles in the licensing process and instructed municipality employees to expedite their procedures. Speaking to reporters, the prime minister affirmed the government’s focus on reforms. This visit comes as part of a series of visits to authorities in Kuwait’s various governorates.