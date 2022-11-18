Poland says will not allow Russian delegation at OSCE talks

Warsaw: Poland will not allow a Russian delegation to attend a meeting of the world’s largest regional security body next month, the country’s foreign ministry said Friday.

Spokesman Lukasz Jasina replied in the affirmative when asked by AFP whether Moscow was being refused access to the December meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation (OSCE), of which Russia is a member.

Ukraine is also a member of the body.

Poland holds the rotating chairmanship of the 57-member OSCE this year, and will be hosting the annual ministerial conference in the city of Lodz on December 1-2.

Asked earlier whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was expected to attend, Jasina said: “We are not expecting a visit by Minister Lavrov to Lodz”.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Poland and the three Baltic states have imposed temporary restrictions on entry for Russian citizens, including those on visas issued by other EU member states.