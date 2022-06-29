Polestar rings Nasdaq bell to celebrate public listing

NEW YORK: Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, has rung the famous bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York City to celebrate its public listing. Polestar began trading officially under the ticker “PSNY” on 24 June 2022.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath was joined by members of the Polestar and Gores Guggenheim teams, gathering in New York City to mark the latest milestone in Polestar’s journey towards sustainable mobility.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, states: “This is such a proud day and ringing the bell at Nasdaq is a symbolic celebration. Today truly marks the beginning of the next chapter in the story of Polestar. We have a clear vision of what that story will be, and the listing gives us the platform to accelerate and push harder for a transition towards more sustainable mobility.”

The bellringing was amplified on Nasdaq’s digital billboard screens in Times Square which flashed images of some of Polestar’s over 2,000 global employees as well as the company’s vision statement. PSNY-branded Polestar 2 cars were also on display on the famous city square.

Polestar offices and retail locations across its 25 active markets were connected and watched the event live, celebrating locally.

The public listing will help Polestar build its ambitious plans for growth in some of the most attractive global EV segments, while driving forward its industry-leading sustainability goals, including a completely climate-neutral car by 2030.

Polestar has great momentum as it enters a period of rapid growth and builds a diversified product portfolio, launching three new premium electric cars, including two SUVs, by 2024. The first, Polestar 3, a full-size electric SUV, is expected to launch in October 2022 and will set a new standard in this high margin, premium segment.