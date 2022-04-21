Polish Ambassador commends Kuwait’s humanitarian work

KUWAIT: Polish Ambassador to Kuwait, Pawel Lechowicz, commended Kuwait’s efforts in easing the suffering of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, affirming that Kuwait is no stranger to humanitarian work. In a statement to KUNA after meeting with deputy chief of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) board of directors, Anwar Al-Hasawi, Lechowicz praised KRCS’ quick response to calls of help, and its efforts in garnering support to those afflicted by catastrophes.

On his part, Al-Hasawi welcomed the Polish ambassador to the society’s headquarters, affirming KRCS’ keenness on contributing to humanitarian efforts in aiding those in need and alleviating their burdens. Al-Hasawi added that the meeting discussed various ways the society could aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Romania. – KUNA