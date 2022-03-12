Polish official praises KRCS’s relief of stricken people

VIENNA: The chairman of Polish Red Cross Jerzy Bisek on Friday hailed Kuwait Red Crescent Society’s (KRCS) distinctive role in relieving afflicted people, natural and man-made catastrophes worldwide. This came during his meeting with KRCS chief Dr Hilal Al-Sayer on providing Poland with 33.5 tons of aid to Ukrainian refugees. He said that KRCS was the first to respond for the relief call to help those who are fleeing from Ukraine, noting that they still needs more relief aid.

Meanwhile, Dr Sayer said that during their meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination to help the Ukrainian refugees as they are in need of more relief. He affirmed the society’s readiness to coordinate with humanitarian and social organizations for improving the conditions of those affected by humanitarian crisis. The KRCS delegation who arrived to Poland on Thursday includes Dr Sayer, KRCS General Secretary Maha Al-Barjas, chairman’s councilor Musaed Al-Enzi and society’s member Abdulrahman Al-Saleh. Under instructions of His Highness the Amir, the Kuwaiti government decided recently to send assistances to the tune of $2 million for the Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people. – KUNA