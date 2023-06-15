Politics and mobiles

By Yousuf Awad Al-Azmi

“All that we see in the nation in the form of corruption, confusion, chaos and deterioration arose from the individuals’ lack of a sense of duty”. – Ahmad Ameen The mobile phone is almost the most important object you carry with you everywhere. The minute you wake up, before you go to bed, while eating, even while being in a roundabout in the midst of traffic congestion, it’s no problem to look at a WhatsApp message! It is a tool that has become the most important on the list of daily requirements!

A few days ago, I decided due to the bad condition of my mobile phone, as it reached a point that repair won’t do any good to it, to buy a new one after six years of using the old one. Of course, the idea was to buy a mobile of the same brand as the old one, as it was good to use and deserved its high price at the time of purchase. I remembered a proverb that says, “the expensive is cheap”. It means that a well-made item lasts longer and its cost is worth it, and the opposite is correct of course. I read and hear a lot about being loyal to a product out of confidence in it due to its quality, and it seems I am this type of person, as change is difficult.

Change only for the sake of change is very difficult, as I am a supporter of the rule: “Someone you know is better than one you do not.” As the above rule was mentioned, it applies to the winning members of the new parliament, as change was not strongly tangible, rather most faces of the previous Assembly returned. Change was minimal in the world of elections, as it did not exceed 24 percent.

So a large number of voters who exercised their right to vote proved the saying “your old friend is your best”, and there was no need for a new experience. It seems that change is not wanted in its absoluteness, rather new circumstances, varying events and their movements may explain why the situation is at a status quo.

The truth is that I do not know what the link is between changing a mobile, which is a product that is sold and purchased, and the people’s reluctance to change and voting to keep the status quo, that is voting again for the same MP. Here we may have a misplaced comparison, but it is possible —a comparison between a product that is purchased and sold, and a member of parliament who is supposed to be up to the task and not a commodity sold and purchased! “Only Allah knows the intention!”

