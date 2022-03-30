Premier tours EXPO Dubai; UAE VP receives Kuwait PM

KUWAIT: Vice President of UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, in the presence of the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the UAE Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Wednesday received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulating them on the success achieved by the Emirate of Dubai in organizing Expo 2020 Dubai and the World Government Summit – wishing them continued prosperity along with further progress.

His Highness visited the Kuwait pavilion, which received wide international acclaim from various media for its modern and attractive design inspired by the vision of Kuwait 2035. The pavilion, located in the sustainability District in the Expo, reflects Kuwait’s commitments to secure future for current and future generations and to introduce people of the world with Kuwait and its strategic projects, initiatives, and developments goals, in accordance with the Kuwait vision and under the title (New Kuwait .. New Investment Opportunities for Sustainability).

His Highness the Prime Minister also visited the pavilion of the sisterly United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at (Expo 2020 Dubai). In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the massive efforts spent by brothers in the UAE, especially Dubai, for organizing and hosting such global event in the Arab world in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges.

“This dazzling global success with its innovative architecture is the result of years of hard and serious work and preparation to present an exceptional icon and a milestone in the history of Expo since its launch in 1851 in terms of design, management and operation”, His Highness said. ” This event was able to attract the attention of visitors from all over the world as a global platform for nations and peoples of more than 190 countries to exchange experiences and relations, strengthen partnerships in various fields”, he added.

“It provides collective solutions to global challenges and build a safe and environmentally friendly future and a platform for communication and work towards achieving global goals”, he continued. At the conclusion of his visit, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah praised the efforts of the national cadres and the working teams supervising the pavilion of the State of Kuwait from various concerned government agencies, stressing that they have spared no effort over the past months to highlight the country’s ancient civilization, its great history, and its bright future. – KUNA