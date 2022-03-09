Preparations continue for shooting grand prix

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Higher Organizing Committee of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Annual International Grand Prix will hold a press conference on March 12, 2022 at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex to speak about the details regarding the championship and the preparations of Kuwait’s national and other participating teams.

Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations and Director General of the Championship Obaid Munahi Al-Osaimi, which will be held from March 19-26 thanked HH the Amir on behalf of Kuwait Shooting Federation board of directors for his patronage of this championship in which the elite shooters of the world will compete.

He said the higher organizing committee and its subcommittees has been working for months to prepare for this event to maintain ranges and other related issues to ensure a smooth event. Osaimi lauded the cooperation of state departments and authorities, as this will contribute to make the championship befit the name of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also thanked the Public Authority for Sport and its Director Dr Humoud Fulaiteh and his deputies for their support.