Preparations in full swing as election approaches

KUWAIT: The Interior Undersecretary Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, on Sunday affirmed the security personnel’s readiness to organize and secure the National Assembly elections due on June 6. The Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General for Public Relations and Information said in a press release that Lt Gen Al-Barjas affirmed, during a visit to the headquarters of the election affairs department, necessity of tackling flaws that happened in the previous parliamentary polls.

Security apparatuses are ready to deal with any emergency to assure voters and candidates to portray Kuwait’s true democracy, he said. Lt Gen Al-Barjas, during his visit to the election affairs department, examined all preparations that had been taken for the polling day. He was accompanied during the tour by Major General Abdullah Al-Rejaib, the assistant undersecretary for public security and the assistant undersecretary for traffic and operations.

In related news, the education ministry is reportedly working quickly to equip 123 schools to be used as polling stations during the upcoming elections, sources said. The ministry is conducting repairs at the designated schools and preparing them with the necessary equipment, such as white boards and furniture, to ensure the elections run smoothly.

Sources said the ministry has allocated KD 123,000 for the process, with KD 1,000 per school.

The number of polling stations set by the Ministry of Interior are five main stations per district, in addition to 118 sub-committees distributed among the schools where the elections will be held. — Agencies