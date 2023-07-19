Present circumstances require more regional coordination: Crown Prince

JEDDAH: The present circumstances require more coordination on the regional level and joint work to face the challenges surrounding the region, Kuwait’s Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Wednesday. Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at a meeting between GCC countries and Central Asian states, His Highness the Crown Prince said in a speech that facing those challenges necessitates cooperation between GCC states and countries of Central Asia which are “key partners in solidifying security, stability, and development of our region.” His Highness Sheikh Mishal praised the role that Central Asian countries have played in supporting regional security and stability “through their stances in support of just causes internationally.”

His Highness the Crown Prince said at the outset, “I would like to convey to all of you greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.” He went on to express appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and to the Saudi government and its generous people for their warm reception and hospitality. His Highness the Crown Prince added that he was pleased at the participation of Kuwait in the first meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the leaders of the Central Asian countries, which represents a new building block and a great addition to the path of relations between the two sides, and noted that such cooperation reflects on the common desire to move forward to develop and strengthen such relations to include broader and more comprehensive cooperation in various fields.

His Highness the Crown Prince added that such cooperation would serve the common interests of both sides, and would strengthen and deepen relations. He also hoped that such meeting would contribute to strengthen and consolidate the strategic partnership relations between the two sides through what was approved in the Joint Ministerial Council meeting on September 7, 2022 and the adoption of the Joint Action Plan (2023-2027). His Highness the Crown Prince also noted that they look forward to more cooperation in the political, security, economic, cultural, scientific and trade fields, stressing the importance of continuous consultation in order to continue further cooperation in all fields, and to enhance security and stability and achieve prosperity in all our countries. The Representative of Kuwait Amir added that he is pleased to commend the positions of the Central Asian countries, which are highly appreciated by the GCC countries for their constant and unwavering commitment to just international issues and their continuous cooperation and coordination with the GCC countries to lay the foundations for security and stability in the region.

His Highness the Crown Prince also praised the Central Asian countries for their positions on various Islamic, Arab, regional and international issues, expressing confident in the keenness of the Central Asian countries to continue this path and efforts. The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, His Highness the Crown Prince said have a firm belief and a firm conviction that the current circumstances require more work and coordination of efforts at the regional level, which makes it imperative to work together to face the challenges surrounding the region through cooperation between the countries of the Cooperation Council and the countries of Central Asia. His Highness the Crown Prince considered such work to be essential in enhancing security and stability, including development for the region, progress and well-being. At the end, His Highness the Crown Prince asked Allah Almighty to protect all of the participants’ homelands and provide them with security, safety, development and prosperity, and to grant them success.