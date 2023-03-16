Prime Minister attends Qurain Cultural Festival closing ceremony

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended Wednesday the closing ceremony of the 28th Qurain Cultural Festival held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre. The Prime Minister awarded the festival’s personality of the year, Poet Saudi Prince Bader bin Abdul-Mohsen Al-Saud. The award was received by Prince Sultan bin Bader.

His Highness the Premier also honored the winners of the state’s prizes for 2023, congratulating them on this progress and lauding their innovative distinguished works that enriched intellectual and cultural movement. His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf stressed Kuwait’s keenness on backing talented people in a way that reflects its civilized image. He hailed efforts by the staff of the Ministry of Information and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) for rendering the festival successful.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Chairman of NCCAL Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said in a speech that Kuwait believes that the world is changing which requires investing in new initiatives to build a knowledgeable society. Mutairi, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said Kuwait honors its creative nationals in all fields and encourages them to produce more work.

The event included an artistic performance that documented the most important events in Kuwait’s history. Among the attendees were Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud, Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abdullah Abulhassan and senior state officials. – KUNA