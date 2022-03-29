Prime Minister heads to 2022 World Govt Summit

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah went to Dubai on Tuesday to lead the Kuwaiti delegation at the 2022 World Government Summit. The delegation accompanying him includes Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr Basil Al-Sabah the advisor to the premier Diwan, as well as major officials including representatives from the foreign minister office.

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed Al-Gergawi said Tuesday that the World Government Summit 2022 aims to bring governments closer to the future by looking forward to the most important economic, scientific, technical and political developments. – KUNA