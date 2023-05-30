Prime Minister receives disability authority’s new director, deputy director

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs Mai Jassem Al-Baghli, who presented to him the newly appointed Director General of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Dr Bibi Hamad Al-Omairi and Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Disability Affairs Dr Nahed Abdulrazzaq Al-Atiqi.

His Highness the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of providing all facilities for citizens with disabilities, including setting up designated offices for them at all state departments to solve any difficulties that they face. His Highness the Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of coordination between the Ministry of Social Affairs and state departments, so that cooperation can be established between them and the Public Authority for Disability Affairs to focus efforts on meeting the needs of citizens with disabilities.