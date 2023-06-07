Profiles of election winners

First constituency:

1- Abdullah Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1983. Holds Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the College of Administrative Sciences at the Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait. Worked in the banking and investment sectors. Member of the annulled 2022 Assembly.

2- Osama Al-Zaid: Worked in the petrochemical sector. Member of the annulled 2022 Assembly.

3- Ahmad Lari: Born in 1955. Holds Bachelor’s degree in Statistics. Member of the Municipal Council (1993 – 1995 – 1999). Member of the National Assembly (2006 – 2008 – 2013 supplementary – annulled 2022).

4- Khaled Al-Ameera: Holds a bachelor’s degree in security sciences. Worked as an officer in the Ministry of Interior. Member of the 2022 annulled National Assembly.

5- Hassan Jowhar: Born in 1960. PhD in Political Science. Professor of Political Science at Kuwait University. Member of the National Assembly (1996 – 1999 – 2003 – 2006 – 2008 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

6- Dawood Marafie: Born in 1982. Masters in Business Administration. Pioneer in the business sector.

7- Essa Al-Kandari: Born in 1963. Former minister. Diploma from the Commercial Institute, specializing in banking. Member of the National Assembly (2013 – 2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

8- Hamad Al-Medlej: Born in 1984. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in military sciences. Worked as an officer in the Ministry of Defense. Member of the Municipal Council (2010 – 2013) – Member of the 2022 annulled National Assembly.

9- Osama Al-Shaheen: Masters of Law. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2012 – 2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

10- Adel Al-Damkhi: Born in 1965. PhD in Islamic Sharia. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2012 – 2016 – annulled 2022).

Second constituency:

1- Marzouq Al-Ghanem: Born in 1968. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering. Member of the National Assembly (2006 – 2008 – 2009 – annulled 2012 – 2013 – 2016). Held the position of Speaker of the National Assembly (2013 – 2016 – 2020). Former Chairman of Kuwait Sports Club – Member of the Society of Engineers and the International Association of Mechanical Engineers.

2- Shuaib Shaaban: Born in 1984. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Police Sciences from Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences. An officer in the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2022 annulled).

3- Abdullah Al-Anbaei: Born in 1983. Bachelor’s degree from Kuwait University. Worked in the private sector. Member of the National Assembly (2022 annulled).

4- Falah Al-Hajeri: Director of the Attarjah Center for Memorizing the Holy Qur’an. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022).

5- Mohammad Al-Mutair: Born in 1969. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Member of the National Assembly (2003 – 2006 – 2008 – 2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022)

6- Abdulwahab Al-Essa: Born in 1988. Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Kuwait University. Worked in media and commerce. Member of the Kuwaiti Journalists Association. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022).

7- Bader Al-Enezi: Born in 1979. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in media from Kuwait University. An employee at the Public Authority for Communications. Chairman of the Board of Directors’ Union (2009 – 2011).

8- Fahad Al-Masoud: Born in 1961. Holds a Master’s degree in computer engineering. is a computer engineer at Kuwait Airways.

9- Hamad Al-Matar: Born in 1970. Holds a PhD in Industrial Chemistry. Member of the Faculty of Graduate Studies. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2012 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

10- Bader Al-Mulla: Born in 1971. Holds a Doctorate in law. A lawyer and member of the teaching staff at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences. Member of the National Assembly (2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

Third constituency:

1- Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf: Born in 1971. Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. Member of the teaching staff at the Industrial Institute in the Public Authority for Applied Education. Member of the National Assembly (2020 – annulled 2022).

2- Ahmad Al-Saadoun: Born in 1934. Former Speaker of the National Assembly. Member of the National Assembly (1975 – 1981 – 1985 – 1992 – 1996 – 1999 – 2003 – 2006 – 2008 – 2009 – annulled 2012 and 2022) – Assistant Undersecretary for Telegraph and Telephone Affairs at the Ministry of Communications. President of Kuwait Football Association from 1968 to 1976.

3- Abdulkarim Al-Kandari: Born in 1981. PhD in business and commercial law. Works as a lawyer and professor at the Faculty of Law at Kuwait University. Member of the National Assembly (2013 – 2016 – 2020 and annulled 2022).

4- Muhannad Al-Sayer: Born in 1981. Master of Private Law. Member of the National Assembly (2020 – annulled 2022).

5- Abdulaziz Al-Saqaabi: Born in 1986. Bachelor of Architecture from the College of Engineering and Petroleum at Kuwait University 2008. Master of Architecture from University of Cincinnati. Member of the National Assembly (2020 – annulled 2022).

6- Jenan Bushehri: Born in 1973. Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University. Master of Chemical Engineering from Kuwait University. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly.

7- Hamad Al-Obaid: Born in 1982. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Comparative Jurisprudence and Fundamentals of Jurisprudence from Kuwait University. Holds a Master’s degree in Islamic economics from Cairo University. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly.

8- Fares Al-Otaibi: Born in 1974. Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. General Controller in Kuwait Municipality. Member of the National Assembly (2013 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

9- Hamad Al-Alyan: Born in 1982. Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Kuwait University. Worked in the banking sector.

10- Jarrah Al-Fouzan: Born in 1989. Bachelor’s law degree. General Manager of Cyber Systems.

Fourth constituency:

1- Bader Al-Shemmari: Born in 1973. Retired Major General from the Ministry of Interior. Formerly Director of Jahra Immigration.

2- Mubarak Al-Tasha: Holds PhD in private law compared to Islamic law. Legal advisor to the Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf. Teacher of personal status law at Kuwait University. Teacher of civil law at the Commercial Institute. Member of the annulled 2022 National Assembly.

3- Meteb Al-Thaydi: Born in 1968. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Education. Former Vice President of the Educational Association at the College of Basic Education. Works as a teacher in the Ministry of Education.

4- Mohammad Al-Ruqaib: Born in 1981. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in accounting. Former executive in Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB). Former member of the Municipal Council. 6/7/23, 3:44 PM

5 – Mohammad Hayef: Born in 1964. Holds a BA in Islamic Studies. Imam and preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Member of the National Assembly (2008 – 2009 – 2012 – 2016 – annulled 2022).

6- Mubarak Al-Hajraf: Born in 1970. Holds a Master’s degree in law and a diploma in private law. Member of the National Assembly (2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

7- Abdullah Fahhad: Born in 1976. Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kuwait University. Member of the Municipal Council (2009). Member of the National Assembly (2016 – annulled 2022).

8- Saad Khanfour: Born in 1965. Holds a high school diploma. Worked in the Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2008 – 2009 – annulled 2012 – 2013 – 2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

9 – Fayez Al-Jamhour. Born in 1971. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sharia. Former executive at the Ministry of Public Works. Businessman. Former MP in the 2020 National Assembly.

10- Shuaib Al-Muwaizri: Born in 1959. Holds a diploma in police sciences. A former colonel in the Ministry of Interior. Former minister. Member of the National Assembly (2009 – annulled 2012 – 2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

Fifth constituency:

1- Saud Al-Asfour. Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from the United States. Worked in the field of media and journalism. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022)

2- Hamdan Al-Azmi. Born in 1968. Master’s in Civil Law. Attorney and legal researcher at the Ministry of Interior. Member of the National Assembly (2013 – 2016 – 2020 and annulled 2022).

3- Khaled Al-Otaibi. Born in 1966. Bachelor’s degree in Police Sciences. Member of the National Assembly (2016 – 2020 – annulled 2022).

4- Hani Shams: Born in 1970. Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, majoring in accounting from Kuwait University. Member of Parliament (annulled 2022).

5- Marzouq Al-Hubaini: Born in 1952. Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Worked as Acting Director of Health Affairs in Kuwait Municipality. Member of the National Assembly (1996 – 1999 – 2003 – 2006 – 2008 – annulled 2022) and Member of the National Council of 1990.

6- Fahad Al-Azmi: Ex-military.

7- Abdulhadi Al-Ajmi: Born in 1974. Holds a PhD in Islamic history. Professor of History and Civilization at the College of Arts at Kuwait University.

8- Mohammad Al-Mahan: Holds a Diploma in IT from Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Bachelor’s degree in Media from October 6 University, Egypt. Masters from Cairo University. Holds a PhD. Member of the National Assembly (annulled 2022).

9- Majid Al-Mutairi: Born in 1972. Bachelor’s of Business Administration. Worked for the Kuwait Oil Company. Member of the National Assembly (2016 and annulled 2022).

10- Mohammad Al-Huwailah. Born in 1971. PhD in administration and a master’s in political science. Member of the teaching staff at the Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences and the Arab Open University. Member of the National Assembly (2008 – 2009 – 2013 – 2016 – 2020 and annulled 2022).