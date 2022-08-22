Protecting our young cells

By Dr Khalid Ahmad Al-Saleh

Biologists, who study living things, most important of which is the cell, say the living cell is more sensitive to damage while growing, but the mature cell is hard to damage, while both young and mature cells can be repaired by treatment. For me, as a specialist in radiological treatment of cancer, I know this information is true and accurate. Medicinal radiation does not kill mature cells; rather it stops the growth of developing cells, and they are the young cells that are easily destroyed.

As a creation is an integrated unit, what applies to cells does so for the rest of the structures of the creation, no matter how much they are apart. We are living in a universe whose doctrines are by one Creator.

The first editor-in-chief of Al-Arabi magazine Dr Ahmad Zaki said: “The eye is created because there is the sun. If it was not for the sun, there would not be a need for an eye.” What applies to physical bonding also applies to non-organic bonding, as young cells get damaged with little harm. Young souls also get damaged with little harm.

Youth in any society are most affected with the spread of corruption and nepotism, as through youth, and they are the developing cells, negative influences can be planted. Also, negative influences can be prevented by preventing discrimination at work, except over diligence, so a society like that of Japan can be created. Their youth did not see wasta or nepotism, so Japan, with the leadership of its people, became a country that deserves to be commended.

On the other hand, negative influences can be spread, as there are examples of nepotism and wasta in all aspects of life, so a society, like the case is in Kuwait today, can be created with its youth full of negativity, to a point that they absolutely believe in wasta, and work and improvisation are no longer means of evaluation with many of them. So we are the result of what we plant in the nation’s youth.

If our seniors believe in positive influences, and believe that what they practice in negativities is the killer element and the destructive radiation for our youth, we may succeed in reducing the levels of negativities that are destroying our youth today, and will of course destroy our society tomorrow.

We see members of our nation’s Assembly, and they are mature cells, alongside our youth in front of ministers’ offices to give them the first negative doses and the first lessons in wasta and nepotism, so that their minds and cells that are basically sensitive to damage are destroyed.

Will these negative waves end during the coming elections? And will those who respect work and dedicate their time to supervision and legislation and stay away from planting nepotism and discrimination in our society enter parliament? Questions every good citizen is hoping the answers for is “yes”. We are all waiting for the results of the next National Assembly, which will reflect our people’s belief in new changes. If our people succeed in its utilization, we will find a different generation that trusts justice and seeks to develop their country in a positive environment that restores our youth’s confidence.

