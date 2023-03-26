Public Authority for Youths launches a mobile lab project

KUWAIT: The Public Authority for Youths has launched the mobile lab (Fab bus), which conducts field visits to schools to familiarize students with the courses offered by the Authority on digital transformation in the fields of robotics and three-dimensional printing, and to provide practical and theoretical mini-training workshops.

The deputy director general of the youth development sector Dr Mishaal Al-Janoubi said in a press release on Sunday that the Bus Project comes in cooperation with the Ministry of education and out of the authority’s keenness to implement the state’s orientation on digitization. He added that Fab Bus also aims to empower young people in the technology and scientific research sector to benefit them and society and to provide diverse spaces to embrace the energies Youth and directing them towards contributing to the advancement of development in the country.

He pointed out that it also aims to develop a passion for technology and ignite the enthusiasm of children and young people, and it is a community partnership in which everyone cooperates to deliver this information to future generations. He mentioned that the launch of free courses and workshops for the youth program, (the third season) which is the complementary and specialized face of the (Fab Bus) project, has recently been completed. He pointed out that 54 different courses and workshops were offered over two months specialized in technology, space, robotics and digital transformation, where more than 900 trainees were trained. – KUNA