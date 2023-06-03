Q8Aviation wins fuel supply contract for Melbourne Airport

KUWAIT: Q8Aviation, the aviation fuel marketing arm of Kuwait Petroleum International, gained a major contract to supply and market jet fuel at Melbourne Airport in Australia. Together with Sydney Airport, Q8Aviation now operates at the two largest airports in Oceania, the company said in a press release on Saturday. The company’s Executive Vice President for Planning and Finance Waleed Al Ben Ali and Q8Aviation’s General Manager Naser Ben-Butain were in Melbourne to commence the operation and to meet stakeholders.

The new fuel service at Melbourne Airport is expected to position Q8Aviation amongst the biggest suppliers in the Australian jet fuel market, it added. Kuwait Petroleum’s President and CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi commented: “Asia-Pacific continues to be one of the world’s fastest growing regions for aviation and this success is a significant step towards realizing our ambitions. Growing our aviation fuel business is one of the pillars of our strategy and working with the second largest airport in Australia shows our customers how committed we are to serve them around the world.

The excellent effort by the team at Q8Aviation has resulted in this success, and I congratulate everyone for their skill and tenacity throughout the lengthy and detailed discussions”. Kuwait Petroleum International is the international downstream subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, ranked as one of the world’s largest national oil companies.

Established in 1983, KPI operates over 4,700 service stations across Europe under its brands, Q8, Q8Easy and Tango, and provides over 70 airlines with jet fuel at major airport hubs. It also runs two state-of-the-art lubricant blending plants in Belgium and Italy under the brand Q8Oils and owns shares in three joint venture refineries in Italy, Vietnam and Oman. – KUNA