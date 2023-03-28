Qadisiya SC champions of Zain Cup

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, joined in crowning Qadisiya Sports Club as the champions of the 20th edition of the Kuwait Football Association’s Cup (Zain Cup), after the team beat Salmiya Sports Club on penalties in Kazma Stadium. During the post-match ceremony, Zain presented the tournament cup to Qadisiya Captain Bader Al Mutawa, attended by Chairman of the Kuwait Football Association Abdullah Al Shaheen and Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, who both congratulated Qadisiya players and fans for the club’s achievement in becoming the cup’s all-time winner with 6 titles.

Zain is the Official Sponsor of the KFA’s competitions during the 2022-2026seasons, including the Kuwaiti Premier League (Dawri Zain) and the First Division League. Zain is also supporting H.H. the Amir’s Cup, H.H. the Crown Prince’s Cup, and the KFA Cup (Zain Cup). Zain’s role centers around three main areas; supporting athletes with cash prizes, launching social events and interacting with fans at stadiums, and the first-ever Fantasy Football League in Kuwaiti football’s history. These contributions and more go in line with the KFA’s vision to further enrich the local football scene, given that it is the most beloved sports among Kuwaitis.

Zain offers KD 50,000 of prizes for athletes and fans per season, which is the biggest prize pool ever to be distributed in the Kuwaiti League’s history. By dedicating cash prizes for athletes, the company seeks to encourage players to pursue excellence and elevate the league’s performance. Zain has started presenting the prizes from the ninth round of the current season.

Zain’s cash prizes for athletes are as follows: Player of the Season Prize: KD 10,000, Player of the Round Prize: KD 500, Season’s Top Scorer Prize: KD 5,000, Season’s Best Goalkeeper Prize: KD 5,000, Season’s Best Coach KD 3,000, and Season’s Rising Star Prize: KD 2,000. A special committee has been formed in coordination with the Kuwait Football Association to outline the standards and criteria on which the winners are selected. The committee is membered by former Kuwaiti international players Saad Al Houti (as the committee’s head), Wael Sulaiman, Osama Hussain, and Mohammed Benyaan.

Zain firmly believe that the private sector has a vital and active role in developing the local sports and youth sectors, and it makes this belief a reality by sponsoring and supporting some of the biggest sports programs in the nation. This partnership with Kuwait’s top football competition comes to strengthen the leadership role Zain plays in the local sports scene and is perfectly in line with the company’s sustainability and social responsibility strategy towards the sports and youth sectors.