Qatar bans beer sales at World Cup stadiums

Qatar has barred the sale of beer in fan zones at World Cup stadiums in an abrupt U-turn on alcohol policy just 48 hours before the tournament begins.

The Gulf state restricts the sale of alcohol to high-end hotels but agreed to allow the sale of Budweiser — one of the World Cup’s biggest sponsors — in designated areas outside the eight stadiums hosting games.

However, according to two people briefed on the organisers’ thinking, there has been a last-minute change of heart following concerns that Qataris would feel uncomfortable in places where people were drinking for up to three hours before matches.