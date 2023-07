KUWAIT: Training ships of the Qatari Mohammad Bin Ghanem Al-Ghanem Maritime Academy with navy students on board docked at Kuwait’s Shuwaikh Port on a several-day-long visit.

The visit comes in the context of the academy’s student training programs and joint cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) navies with a view to sharing expertise and promoting joint coordination in educational and training domains, the Defense Ministry said in a press release. – KUNA photos