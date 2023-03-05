Qatari Amir receives Kuwait’s Foreign Minister

DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday met the visiting Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is heading Kuwait’s delegation at the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha.

Sheikh Salem conveyed sincere greetings and well wishes from His Highness the Kuwaiti Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, Sheikh Tamim expressed well wishes to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, as well as the government and people of Kuwait. The two sides discussed ways of boosting relations between the two countries in various fields.