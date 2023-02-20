Qout Market initiative helps entrepreneurs

KUWAIT: Qout Market is a unique fabulous community initiative that helps ambitious young entrepreneurs sell out locally manufactured products. The market, launched at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center on Saturday, is the largest local platform that brings together local vendors in order to promote their food and artisan products amid an attractive sunny atmosphere.

Zain Telecommunications Company-sponsored initiative is deemed part of programs and endeavors designed to encourage and spur young local farmers, craftsmen and food enthusiasts, empowering them to put their products on display at the same place. – KUNA