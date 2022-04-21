Quran contest held in Ahmadi

KUWAIT: Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said Kuwait was and still is a leader in caring for the Holy Quran and its sciences by organizing scientific, cultural and knowledge contests at various levels, led by Kuwait’s major Holy Quran competition under the patronage of HH the Amir, “which distinguishes our beloved country”.

The governor was speaking at the end of the Ahmadi governorate Ramadan Quran learning and reciting contest, organized by the governorate under the patronage of the governor in cooperation with the ministry of awqaf and Islamic affairs.

The contest was organized for the sixth year after two years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was in three categories for boys and girls – the first for youth aged 14 to 18 for learning three chapters by heart, the second for juniors aged 10 to 13 for learning two chapters by heart and the third for children aged 5 to 9 in learning half of the 30th chapter. The contests were held in four mosques for the 350 contestants, both boys and girls.