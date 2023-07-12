Qurtuba joins WHO health city network

KUWAIT: Hawalli Governor and Acting Asimah Governor Ali Al-Asfar declared Wednesday Qurtuba’s joining the regional network of the integrated health cities affiliated to the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative. This came in a speech Asfar delivered during a ceremony held on this occasion in the presence of the head of the health cities office Dr Amal Al-Yahya and the coordinating committee’s members of Qurtuba in Hawalli’s headquarters.

Asfar lauded the joining of the city, which is the tenth in Asimah, and the sixteenth across Kuwait, hoping that it would continue to meet international standards to be approved as a health city. He affirmed full backing to and interest in the integrated health cities’ project and removing all obstacles that government agencies might face.

Asfar commended the key role of the health centers in offering distinguished services to alleviate burdens on hospitals. Meanwhile, Yahya stressed keenness on expanding the project across the country, noting that this expansion shows the desire of areas to implement the WHO standards in this field.

Dr Nawal Al-Hamad, general coordinator of the committee, said this initiative aimed at boosting and developing society health through effective participation of residents. She added that proposals had been discussed, referring to communication with the concerned bodies in the area in this matter. – KUNA