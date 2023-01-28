Rahma Int’l funds refugee medical aid campaign

KUWAIT: Rahma International Society is organizing a $90,000 relief campaign for Jordanians and Syrian and Palestinian refugees. The campaign, numbered 489, included the selection of 30 patients to undergo cardiac catheterization operations, 10 of which were performed on Saturday, Dr Abdullah Al-Ajmi, head of the society told KUNA. The number of beneficiaries from the 10 catheterization campaigns organized by the society has reached 400 patients out of 1,400 patients.

“Aid consists of a food basket containing basic food necessities, heaters, blankets and gas canisters, benefiting 480 Jordanian, Syrian and Palestinian families,” he added. The catheterization operations, he said, were carried out in a hospital at the Jordanian capital, Amman, and funded by the society.

“Catheterization operations funded by the society are part of the Kuwaiti relief efforts to our siblings in various parts of the world, especially during crises,” said committee member Dr Ghazi AL-Enezi. Abdel-Fattah Al-Dabaa, one of the patients helped by the society, said he was thankful to Kuwait for the country’s humanitarian efforts in providing relief to the underprivileged in Jordan. Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Kuwaiti charities have intensified their humanitarian aid work to help Syrian refugees as well as needy Jordanians and Palestinians. – KUNA