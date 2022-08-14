Raids continue in Jleeb, Mahboula

KUWAIT: Field security sectors carried out an extensive security campaign in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Mahboula, resulting in the arrest of 29 men and women on charges of violating public morals, and 51 others for various violations in the two areas.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior said that in implementation of the directives of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to continue security campaigns on a daily basis, the concerned field sectors continued their security campaigns in Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, led by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt Gen Anwar Abdul Latif Al-Barjas, accompanied by Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs Maj Gen Jamal Hatem Al-Sayegh and a number of security officials.

The entrances and exits of the two areas were closed, and a force of investigation officers was deployed. Necessary legal procedures will be taken against those arrested. The ministry called on all citizens and residents to cooperate with security men and not harbor any violators of the residency law, as it is a crime punishable by law. It stressed the need for sponsors to abide by the residence law, as a block will be placed on the sponsor, whether a person or company, banning sponsorships, visas and renewals, and transferring them to investigations. In the event of non-compliance, the procedures and conditions of the residence law will be applied and the violating worker will be prevented from entering the country.