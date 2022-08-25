Raids continue to arrest illegals, lawbreakers

KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s security sectors carried out extensive security campaigns in Ahmadi and Farwaniya governorates on August 23 and 24 that resulted in arresting many violators and lawbreakers. The ministry said security campaigns are ongoing across the country to apprehend outlaws and violators and ensure public safety and security. The ministry urged the public to carry their documents, cooperate with the police and avoid harboring any illegal workers and report them through the emergency hotline.

The raids in Farwaniya governorate resulted in arresting many violators in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Khaitan, of which 17 were arrested for absconding, 15 over expired residencies, one wanted person, one intoxicated person, one unlicensed vendor, four without documents and 230 others for further investigations, as well as impounding a vehicle on theft charges.

Ahmadi governorate security campaigns resulted in arresting 87 people, of which seven were for expired residencies with absconding residency status and two persons without documents, while the remaining were taken into police custody for further investigations. The operations also resulted in shutting down four bootleg breweries in Fintas. Both Mahboula and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh are under intense surveillance and security campaigns, where many violators and outlaws have been arrested.