Ramadan, a month packed with Kuwaiti historical events

KUWAIT: Head of Abdullah Al-Othman historical center, historian Anwar Al-Refai, displayed numerous historical events witnessed by Kuwait during month of Ramadan. Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Refai mentioned that the year 1890, colloquially known as “Al-Dabba” year, was named after small locusts as they flooded the country during Ramadan of that year. He also noted that the British protection treaty signed by late Amir Mubarak Al-Sabah also took place in Ramadan of the year 1899. Refai spoke of what he considered the most famous Ramadan event, the building of the third wall which took place over two months in 1920. Kuwaitis broke their fast and headed to construction site, where they labored all night. The wall is an embodiment of solidarity between the leadership and the people as it was constructed to bolster the security of the land.

The historian also touched on “Al-Hadama” year 1934, or year of destruction, known as such because of the destructive rains that wrecked hundreds of homes. Mid Ramadan of the same year, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed deal with Kuwait oil company Ltd. for oil excavation and production. Furthermore, Refai added, late Sheikh Abdullah al-Salem Al-Sabah in Ramadan issued a decree in Ramadan of 1962 dividing the country into three governorates, Assima, Hawali and Ahmadi. Ramadan of 1963 saw the inauguration of first elected parliament, the national assembly, and the very first dismissal of national assembly took place in Ramadan of 1976.

In 1985, on the sixth of Ramadan, late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was subject to an assassination attempt while passing through Arabian Gulf Street. In Ramadan of 1986, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened the Grand Mosque, Kuwait’s most prominent Islamic architectural site. The first parliamentary elections to be held in Ramadan was in July of 2013. Refai added that the most notable event to take place in Ramadan is the suicidal bombing took place in Al-Saddeq mosque in 2013, martyring 27 Kuwaiti worshippers. – KUNA