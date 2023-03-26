Ramadan and the Noble Quran

By Nisar Ahmad

The month of Ramadan has been honored by the Creator of the universe because of the revelation of the Holy Quran and other divine scriptures such as the Torah and the Bible in this month for the guidance of entire mankind. Almighty Allah revealed these books to take mankind out of darkness into light, out of polytheism into oneness of Allah, from disbelief into belief, from hypocrisy into sincerity. Almighty Allah conferred sacredness to this month and prescribed this month for His devotion so that people may realize the essence of His message and prepare themselves to live by it.

The main subject of the Noble Quran is man, ie, man’s guidance. The Noble Quran contains perfect guidance for entire mankind and guides them in all aspects of life. No sphere or aspect of human life is left out from this guidance. The Noble Quran says what can be translated as: “And We have sent down to you the Book explaining all things, a Guide, a Mercy, and Glad Tidings to Muslims (those who have submitted to Allah).” (Al Nahal 16:89)

Ramadan is the month to refresh our connection with the book of our Lord by reading and reflecting upon His message with a firm determination to implement it in all aspects of life. The Noble Quran provides best solutions to all the contemporary problems that human beings are currently facing, be it polytheism, atheism, adultery, homosexuality, lesbianism, usury, alcoholism, deception, deteriorating moral values, broken families, surplus women, oppression and violence; you name it, it has the solution.

The Noble Quran was revealed at a time when Arabs were deeply sunk in idolatry, and the other social evils such as adultery, alcoholism, and oppression of the weak and women. The Noble Quran elevated them from this debasement to the position of being torch bears for the generations to come within a short span of time. When they started following the book, they became trend setters for future generations.

The Noble Quran instilled profound faith in the creator of the universe in them, and in the meeting with Him. It constantly reminded them that they exist here to worship and obey their Creator and to serve fellow human beings and rest of His creation. Constant encouragement of the Noble Quran towards feeding the poor and helping the needy made them most generous and most kind of the mankind. They became the living example of the verse what can be translated as: “You are the best of peoples, evolved for mankind, enjoining what is right, forbidding what is wrong, and believing in Allah.” (Ale Imran 3:110)

The purpose of Ramadan is to strengthen God consciousness and improve the character and the Noble Quran is the means to achieve this purpose. By reading and reflecting upon the verses of the Noble Quran, one strengthens his faith in Allah and that results in augmented piety and abstinence from the prohibitions thereof. When the Noble Quran is recited to the true believers, it increases their faith (iman) and they tremble out of awe of Allah.

The Noble Quran says what can be translated as: “True believers are those whose hearts tremble with awe when God is mentioned, whose faith increases when His revelations are recited to them, who put their trust in their Lord” (Al Anfal 8:2). Unfortunately, many of us spend this month as a formality without realizing the real purpose of fasting and read the Noble Quran without giving it due attention.

The Noble Quran commands us to uphold justice, fairness and equality in our dealings and compassion, truthfulness and trustworthiness are to be traits of a sincere believer. These ideals are vital for any society to prosper. A Muslim has to learn to commit himself to these ideals and Ramadan provides an opportunity to inculcate these ideals. If true essence of Ramadan and teachings of the Noble Quran are realized, the world would be better place to live in.

The Noble Quran determines the fate of nations. The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said what can be translated as: “Verily, Allah raises the status of people by this book, and by it he disgraces others.” (Sahih Muslim 817) This saying of the Prophet (PBUH) is a clear indication that he who holds fast to the Noble Quran is honored in this world and in the hereafter and the one who neglects and disregards it, will demean himself.

