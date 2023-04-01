Ramadan can be challenging time for students

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: For Muslims, Ramadan is a holy month that symbolizes dedication, reflection and discipline to grow spiritually and get closer to God. But for students, Ramadan can be a challenging time, especially with exams during or immediately after the holy month. Kuwait Times spoke with counseling psychologist Barehan Hassan to learn more about the best ways to study in Ramadan. Hassan said many students think fasting may affect their study and energy, but studies have proved that fasting has a lot of benefits for the brain.

“Fasting causes a shift in the resources the body uses for energy. During metabolism, the body switches from using glucose to ketones to provide the body with energy. Ketones are a type of amino acid that the liver produces from fat,” she said. “The increased use of ketones during periods of fasting can make the brain more flexible, productive and able to focus,” Hassan explained, noting that fasting may also improve cognition and mood to enhance the functioning of the brain.

This boosts intelligence, which has been indicated by many surveys that revealed that individuals during fasting are more able to focus and solve complex problems and more easily make decisions. Hassan pointed out that students must be helped to choose their best concentration times, which is usually after suhoor and Fajr prayer, adding students must avoid mental stress that usually comes late in the day and after iftar, advising them to rest for an hour before iftar so that they are ready two hours later to study without being tired.

“Plan the schedule. The early morning hours are peaceful and quiet, making it an ideal time to study. Following their daily routine and assignments, students must also establish sleep schedules from midnight until dawn or from after dawn until morning. It is possible to study effectively during Ramadan with the correct attitude and approach,” she said.

Hassan advised students to devise more effective and less demanding study techniques, because they might find it challenging to sit down and pay attention while reading a complete textbook. “Students may use visual aids like flashcards or posters if they are attempting to study while fasting. Keep the simple duties for later in the day and complete the challenging ones first thing.

Remember to tidy up your desk to put away any distractions so that you can study in a distraction-free setting,” she noted. Hassan indicated that taking numerous breaks throughout Ramadan is essential for maintaining focus and mental clarity. To keep their focus off hunger, students must take regular breaks from studying and should try to engage in enjoyable and energizing activities. Parents may as well consider engaging them in interactive study sessions with a friend or two. They could participate in interactive research online as well.