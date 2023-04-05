Ramadan experience

Ramadan is one of my favorite times of the year in Kuwait because of the focus on time spent with friends and family. A typical day for me during Ramadan is to work my regular schedule at the embassy, and then spend the evenings attending iftars, ghabghas, and diwaniyas. My colleagues at the Embassy and our US military bases appreciate that we can join celebrations during Ramadan and that the Kuwaiti people have warmly welcomed us during our time here.