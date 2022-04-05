Ramadan lifestyle back to normal in Malaysia after easing COVID-19 restrictions

Ramadan life is back to normal in Malaysia, as the country announced re-opening its borders for visitors on 1 April, after moving to the “living with the coronavirus” phase. Although Malaysia is open now for tourists, the country still demands wearing masks in public areas including mosques, as well as scanning phone codes upon entry to shopping malls and worship places. In mosques, the country cancelled social distancing between worshippers for the first time in two years. – KUNA