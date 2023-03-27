Ramadan: Month of prevention

By Dr Khalid Al-Saleh

Do you have health problems? Do you suffer from psychological issues? Is your soul anxious? Are you worried about your psychological, physical and spiritual health? Then take the opportunity of the month of Ramadan. Ramadan is a maintenance stop and a month of prevention for the human being’s physical, psychological and spiritual elements.

The question then — is fasting a necessity for human beings? The answer is yes, and the Creator of all people obligated it: “O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, even as it was prescribed for those before you, that Ye may ward off (evil)” (2-183). So, fasting is a human need in which the three human being’s elements are protected, as if fasting is part of the Almighty Creator’s instructions, who gave everything its creation, then guided them.

Fasting is a protection for us in order to maintain the functions of our components efficiently, so let us benefit from the month of fasting. If you were suffering from a health problem or wish to strengthen your body, improve its functions and reduce fat, then consult your doctor to make fasting work for you and you will succeed. You have a full month to maintain your organs; just commit to the correct fasting as prescribed by Allah for you. Stop your cravings for food, organize what you eat at sundown, and make movement and activity companions of fasting, and you will see how your cells’ performance will improve.

If you are suffering from psychological frustrations, anxiety or boredom, then you will see in this month of mercy how you will be protected by fasting. Get closer to Allah and follow His orders, particularly getting in touch with family. There are benefits for the soul, like being good with your parents, seeing your relatives and being in touch with your loved ones. With every contact between souls, you will feel that all what accumulated on you in the form of fatigue throughout the year disappears, and your self-confidence increases, and the hope in what is coming appears again.

Only, do not escape from the month of fasting or distance yourself from Muslims, as fasting people in this month feel for each other, and each gets their strength from the other. The poor get their needs covered, and the rich spend from the money of Allah, so they become relaxed. The entire Muslim world communicates, so people are assured about each other.

If your soul is tired and your belief is full of doubts about your Creator, do not run too far. Listen to the verses of Allah that are recited day and night. Pay attention to their meaning and this month of Quran will become a mercy for your soul and a guide for it, so you know that you are created within a vast world and endless universe, and that you and nature around you and the universe above it are only signs that indicate a great Creator who has the best attributes, and that our brain and science with all what it achieved are not able to put life in a cell that is not visible and are not able to recover a grain of sugar that went into the gut of a fly.

“O Mankind! A similitude has been coined, so listen to it (carefully): Verily those on whom you call besides Allah, cannot create (even) a fly, even though they combine together for the purpose. And if the fly snatches away a thing from them, they will have no power to release it from the fly. So weak are (both) the seeker and the sought” (22:73).

There is no month like Ramadan, when you see souls are open for faith and thirsty for the great words of Allah that touch the scholars’ minds and the souls of people and reassures them. The month of Ramadan is an opportunity for those in doubt, and those who did not see the light of Allah to get to know their Creator, and for their souls to settle down after making them tired for a very long time.

With the month of Ramadan, we prevent the body’s ills and avoid deviations, and protect against the doubts of the soul, so praise He who said: “O you who believe! Observing As-Saum (the fasting) is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may become Al-Muttaqun (the pious)” (2-183). Allah, our Creator, Lord and Guide says best.

