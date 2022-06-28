Ranking Chinese official: Need to pursue efforts to cement ties with Kuwait

Kuwait: A senior Chinese official on Tuesday underscored necessity of pursuing efforts for bolstering the Kuwaiti-Chinese relations at various levels.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Deputy Foreign Minister, Deng Li, affirmed the need for carrying on with these efforts during a meeting, held in the Chinese capital Beijing, with the outgoing State of Kuwait Ambassador, Samih Johar Hayat.

Li lauded the departing Kuwaiti envoy for his efforts in strengthening the relations and cooperation, affirming that the two countries have been bonded with friendly and amicable ties as well as a robust partnership.

Moreover, Kuwait and Chind have been steadily coordinating for addressing various regional and international issues.

He re-affirmed Beijing’s readiness to bolster the mutual political confidence, expand scope of interests’ exchange and advance the strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait.

For his part, Hayat expressed deep gratitude for the Chinese leadership’s support for him during his service in the Asian nation, adding that Kuwait would continue to stand firmly on China’s side vis a vis core issues that concern the two sides.