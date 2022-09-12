Rare hernia condition operated on at Sabah Hospital

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Dr Mohammad Al-Sulaimi, Senior specialist in General, Laparoscopic and Obesity surgery at Sabah Hospital, said that a successful hernia operation was carried out on a 17-year-old patient, who was diagnosed with a very large inguinal hernia. The doctor added that the hernia which reached till the patient’s testis was a rare condition, as most cases of hernia in young people occur at birth or are corrected within a year.

Al- Sulaimi said that, “The operation was carried out using a laparoscope and a mesh was placed for the patient,” adding that “the General Surgery and Laparoscopy department carry around four inguinal hernia operations per week and around 180 cases per year with a very high success rate.”

Speaking on the prevalence of cases of inguinal hernia in the society, Dr Al-Sulaimi said that there were around 1700 cases in every 100,000 people, across all ages with a probability that it may reach 4000 cases for every 100,000 people. He also said that the chances of being diagnosed with the condition increased as people aged, with most cases being diagnosed in those aged between 40 and 60 years.

Dr Al-Sulaimi advised patients with inguinal hernia to avoid being obese and to even undergo operations to reduce their weight, if they were unable to control their weight, adding that they must avoid constipation, weight lifting exercises and also treat conditions such as the enlargement of the prostate. He also advised patients to consume fiber rich and healthy food items.